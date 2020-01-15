Student fatally shot at Texas high school; suspect at large

BELLAIRE, Texas (AP) — A scholar was shot to loss of life Tuesday at a Texas highschool, and a suspect remained at giant, officers stated.

Grenita Latham, interim superintendent of the Houston Unbiased Faculty District, confirmed the taking pictures sufferer at Bellaire Excessive Faculty had died. She gave no different info besides that courses will go on tomorrow and took no questions.

Emergency crews have been seen performing CPR as the scholar was carried on a stretcher to an ambulance exterior the varsity, KPRC-TV reported. There have been conflicting media studies about whether or not the taking pictures occurred inside or exterior the varsity.

The town, a suburb south west of Houston, confirmed on Twitter that there was a taking pictures and stated the suspect remains to be at giant. It suggested resident to keep away from the realm across the college or stay of their properties. Officers gave no replace on the suspect’s standing later at a information convention.

Tv footage from the varsity confirmed college students gathered exterior and police automobiles and an ambulance with their lights blazing.