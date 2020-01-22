News

Student nabbed for stunt driving, says he was ‘late for class’

January 23, 2020
A driver received a failing grade after being nabbed for stunt driving in Peterborough County.

On Wednesday morning, OPP Central posted a tweet after stopping a driver travelling 166 km/h on Hwy 115.

The 26-year-old driver’s motive was he was “late for class.”

Const. Joe Ayotte says because the starting of this 12 months there was a spike in stunt driving instances within the space with 9 automobiles being impounded and as many drivers shedding their licences for seven days.

He says don’t be the 10th.

“These are numbers we usually see in the summer and not this time of year considering the road conditions,” Ayotte stated.

