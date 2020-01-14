Student shot at Texas high school; suspect still at large

BELLAIRE, Texas — A pupil was shot Tuesday at a highschool in Texas and a suspect remained at massive, native officers stated.

Emergency crews had been seen performing CPR as the coed was carried on a stretcher to an ambulance exterior Bellaire Excessive College, KPRC-TV studies.

The town, a suburb south west of Houston, confirmed on Twitter that there was a taking pictures and stated the suspect continues to be at massive. It suggested resident to keep away from the realm across the college or stay of their properties.

Police and faculty officers couldn’t be instantly reached for remark.