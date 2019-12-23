Student Who Refused Medal Over Citizenship Law Made To Leave Convocation

Rabeeha Abdurehim mentioned she didn’t know the explanation why she was requested to go away by the police officer.

Puducherry:

A scholar of the Pondicherry College, a gold medal winner, alleged that she was prevented from attending the convocation ceremony on Monday at which President Ram Nath Kovind was the chief visitor.

Rabeeha Abdurehim, who’s from Kerala and had executed her Masters course in Mass Communication, additionally refused to just accept the gold medal to precise solidarity with college students protesting towards the Citizenship Modification Act.

The scholar claimed she was requested by a senior police officer to go away the auditorium earlier than the graduation of the convocation.

She was allowed into the auditorium after the President left when the ceremony continued to current gold medals and certificates to the outgoing graduates.

The convocation ceremony continued after the president left the campus and an college official handed over the certificates and medals.

An official within the College instructed PTI that they didn’t know what had occurred outdoors.

“The ceremony went off well,” the official mentioned.

Earlier, President Ram Nath Kovind participated within the 27th convocation of the Pondicherry College, amidst a boycott by members of the scholars council over the newly amended legislation.

The convocation, additionally attended by Lieutenant Governor Kiran Bedi and Chief Minister V Narayanasamy, was held within the midst of tight safety in and across the campus.