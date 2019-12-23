Students Demanding Yogi Adityanath Resignation Over UP Crackdown Detained

College students had been detained exterior the Uttar Pradesh Bhawan in Delhi
New Delhi:
Some college students had been detained exterior the Uttar Pradesh Bhawan in Delhi on Monday for protesting in opposition to police motion throughout anti-Citizenship (Modification) Act demonstrations within the state.
They had been demanding the resignation of Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath over the difficulty.
Police are but to share particulars.
