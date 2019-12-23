News

Students Demanding Yogi Adityanath Resignation Over UP Crackdown Detained

December 23, 2019
1 Min Read

College students had been detained exterior the Uttar Pradesh Bhawan in Delhi

New Delhi:

Some college students had been detained exterior the Uttar Pradesh Bhawan in Delhi on Monday for protesting in opposition to police motion throughout anti-Citizenship (Modification) Act demonstrations within the state.

They had been demanding the resignation of Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath over the difficulty.

Police are but to share particulars.

