Students’ Fact-Finding Team Accuses UP Police Of Brutality At CAA Protests

New Delhi:

A fact-finding staff comprising college students from a number of outstanding universities corresponding to JNU, Jamia Millia Islamia and Banaras Hindu College on Wednesday accused the Uttar Pradesh police of “brutality” in coping with anti-Citizenship Modification Act protests and concentrating on Muslims.

The very fact-finding staff travelled to all 15 violence-affected cities in Uttar Pradesh from Meerut to Bijnor to Firozabad from January 14-19.

“Police completely focused Muslim ghettos and economically marginalised individuals who labored as ragpickers, each day wage labourer, at small dhabas, and so on,” the report launched to the media by the group of scholars at a press convention right here alleged.

It claimed that the police, as an alternative of curbing the protest and dispersing folks, open fired on the folks killing largely kids particularly minors.

The UP authorities and police have repeatedly denied any wrongdoing and asserted that safety personnel deployed to keep up regulation and order had been attacked.

Violence throughout the anti-Citizenship (Modification) Act protests claimed lives in districts corresponding to Bijnor, Sambhal, Firozabad, Kanpur, Varanasi and Meerut within the state.

“Police did not conform to the basic principles of the use of fire arms and fired above the waist. UP police have been arresting people across the state without evidence and especially at night,” the report titled “Lawless Uttar Pradesh — College students report on Police brutality” alleged.

A scholar, who was a part of the fact-finding staff, stated households of the these killed weren’t allowed to take useless our bodies again to their properties and had been pressured to bury them inside an hour or so below heavy police deployment.