Students Lead Mega Protest Rally Against CAA In Nagaland

Folks protested towards the act with banners and placards in Dimapur. (Representational)

Dimapur:

Hundreds of individuals led by college students from completely different schools gathered within the Grocery store space in Dimapur district of Nagaland on Saturday to protest towards the Citizenship Modification Act (CAA).

With banners and placards saying, “We stand united against CAA”, “Save Dimapur – Listen to peoples’ voice” and “CAA — Modi Shah vote bank”, folks from all walks of life joined the protest rally.

Addressing the gathering, the scholars urged folks to unite and struggle till the Act is revoked.

They stated it’s their responsibility to safeguard the state from the inflow of unlawful immigrants.

Dimapur District Gaon Burahs (village chieftains) Affiliation president Khehovi V Chophy stated outsiders is not going to be allowed to remove the rights of indigenous folks.

He stated it is time to determine unlawful immigrants and deport them.

Lima Jamir, a member of the North East Indigenous Peoples’ Discussion board, stated the CAA is a draconian legislation.

“We will not be suppressed by forces and will fight till we achieve our goal,” he stated.