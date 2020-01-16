Students Of Select Universities Talking About Dividing India: Minister

Kiren Rijiju stated college students in choose universities are speaking about dividing the nation. (File)

Lucknow:

Union Minister Kiren Rijiju on Thursday stated some college students in choose universities are speaking about dividing the nation and requested the youths to not pay heed to them.

Mr Rijiju was talking on the closing ceremony of the five-day 23rd Nationwide Youth Competition (NYF), which began on January 12.

“Prime Minister Narendra Modi has set the goal of ‘Ek Bharat, Shreshtha Bharat’, however some college students of choose universities within the nation are taking of doing ”tukde-tukde” (dividing) of the nation.

Nonetheless, their quantity isn’t a lot,” he stated.

Some individuals “under the influence of external forces are trying to vitiate the good atmosphere of the country in a well-planned way”, the minister claimed.

“They are running a campaign through social media in the country. These campaigns are funded by foreign countries,” Mr Rijiju stated.

Youths shouldn’t pay heed to “anti-national slogans” and put their power in the direction of the event of the nation, he stated.

The Minister added that concentrate on must be displaying the power of the nation within the 2028 Olympics and make India stand among the many prime 10 international locations within the medal checklist.