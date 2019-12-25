Students Protest Against Pragya Thakur Days After BJP MP’s SpiceJet Video

The BJP’s Pragya Thakur is the Lok Sabha MP from Bhopal

Bhopal:

BJP MP Pragya Thakur, who made headlines on Saturday for a public spat on a business flight, waded into but extra controversy at present after makes an attempt to satisfy protesting ladies school college students in Bhopal led to tense moments between BJP supporters and college students. The Lok Sabha MP from Bhopal was met with “aatankwadi vapas jao (terrorist return)” slogans when she tried to satisfy two college students – later recognized as Shreya Pandey and Manu Sharma – protesting their expulsion over alleged scarcity of attendance exterior the Journalism and Communication campus of town’s Makhanlal Chaturvedi Nationwide College.

“I’ll consult legal experts and subsequently take legal action against all those involved,” an indignant Pragya Thakur later mentioned.

Pragya Thakur, who beat the Congress’s Digvijaya Singh by greater than three.6 lakh votes in April-Could polls, is an accused within the 2008 Malegaon blasts. She is at present out on bail, granted on grounds of in poor health well being, and faces a number of fees underneath sections of the Illegal Actions (Prevention) Act, the Indian Penal Code, the Arms Act and the Explosive Substances Act. Six folks have been killed and over 100 injured within the explosions that came about in Maharashtra.

In a video of the incident Pragya Thakur will be seen leaning over a younger woman and gesturing to her repeatedly. The video additionally exhibits a police officer trying to speak to the woman.

पत्रकारिता विश्व विद्यालय के बाहर @SadhviPragya_MP वापस जाओ के नारे लगे @[email protected]#PragyaSinghThakur#BharatRatna#MadanMohanMalviyapic.twitter.com/7Fs13oaBQJ — Anurag Dwary (@Anurag_Dwary) December 25, 2019

All of the whereas a sea of protestors, which reportedly included activists from the Nationwide College students Union of India (NSUI), crowd across the BJP MP and the police officer and chants of “aatankwadi vapas jao (terrorist return)” will be heard within the background.

The state of affairs on the spot began turning into tense after BJP supporters accompanying Pragya Thakur reacted to the slogans. Nevertheless, order was restored after the police rushed to the spot.

On Saturday Pragya Thakur confronted fellow travellers on a Delhi-Bhopal SpiceJet flight after she was requested to give up a pre-allotted seat on account of guidelines that forbid wheelchair-bound passengers from occupying the emergency row.

This wins the Web:pic.twitter.com/4KFpDpbJYM — santhoshd (@santhoshd) December 22, 2019

A video of the incident exhibits folks reminding Pragya Thakur that, as a consultant of the folks, she was duty-bound to not “trouble” them. In response an indignant Pragya Thakur is heard saying that she has the “right to a first class seat”.