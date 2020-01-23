Students use anonymous Instagram account to call on University of Denver to better respond to gender violence

An nameless Instagram account detailing greater than 50 tales of College of Denver college students experiencing sexual assault or harassment is asking on college officers to make the campus safer.

DU leaders this week mentioned they will and can do higher, however some scholar leaders will not be assured.

The account — wecandubetter — started posting about ending gender-based violence on DU’s campus on Jan. 12, encouraging college students to anonymously share their experiences of sexual assault and harassment.

The tales embrace college students being drugged at events, raped at fraternity homes and feeling disenchanted by the college’s response after they reported such incidents.

Since then, the account has garnered greater than 1,600 followers, posted dozens of tales and made particular calls for of campus officers.

A few of these calls for, posted Sunday, embrace:

Requesting DU’s Campus Security obtain trauma-informed coaching and rent extra officers of coloration and feminine officers who’ve labored with survivors of trauma

Calling for extra lighting on campus together with fastened blue gentle telephones that enable college students to name for assist if their telephones die

Asking that those that have been discovered accountable for gender-based violence offenses similar to rape be faraway from campus

On Monday, DU Chancellor Jeremy Haefner, Vice Chancellor for Campus Life and Inclusive Excellence Lili Rodriguez and Title IX Coordinator Jeremy Enlow issued a five-page response, addressing every demand.

Within the letter, DU:

Promised funding wouldn’t be decreased for sources related to gender-based violence prevention and schooling “no matter what budget cuts we may need to make”

Dedicated to upgrading trauma-informed coaching for all campus security personnel, college, workers and college students;

Mentioned perpetrators discovered accountable for gender-based violence could be punished in alignment with the college code of conduct

DU officers declined Wednesday to be interviewed additional for this story.

Shannon Saul, DU scholar authorities secretary on gender violence matters and co-president of the Collegiate Council on Gender Violence Matters, mentioned she is a survivor of sexual assault and desires to see extra from her campus after witnessing the outpouring of tales on the Instagram web page.

“I would like to see more specific commitments from the university and less focus explaining what they’ve already done,” Saul mentioned. “What more can they do? We know they’ve done things in this area. That’s great. Obviously, it’s not working. There are so many stories on this page, and it’s very obvious that something needs to change.”