Almost half of U.S. adults will likely be overweight by 2030 and one-fourth will likely be severely so, in accordance with a brand new research by the JPF Basis based mostly on a decades-long federal research. What do you assume?
“Even though we’ve been throwing out poor kids’ school lunches?”
Thomas Bishop • Aquarium Washer
“I hope it’s evenly distributed and not all on one coast, otherwise we might tip.”
Rhea Wright • Tractor Curator
“Jesus Christ, I know—I know! I’m trying, okay?”
Andrew Hume • Contract Performer
