Stunning clifftop home boasting spectacular panoramic views and own private BEACH on sale for £2m

A surprising clifftop residence that boasts spectacular panoramic views and its personal personal seaside has emerged on the market for £2million.

Bar Lodge is likely one of the most secluded houses in Britain because it stands by itself on the rocky outcrop and is surrounded by woodland on three sides.

It’s positioned excessive above the ocean on the Salcombe Estuary in Devon and enjoys uninterrupted 180 diploma coastal views.

The property even contains its personal seaside which is accessed through a set of steps down the cliff.

The present house owners have lived within the breathtaking spot for 20 years however have now determined the time is true to maneuver on.

They’ve listed it available on the market with property brokers Savills who’ve described the home and its views as ‘spellbinding’.

On the bottom ground is a spacious entrance corridor, an open plan kitchen-living space, a double bed room and a bathe room.

From the doorway corridor, stairs rise to the primary ground which provides an additional three bedrooms and a big household lavatory.

The decrease floor ground provides a second kitchen, a sitting room, a eating room and a bathe room.

Alternatively, the decrease floor ground makes a perfect self-contained annex with the eating room turning into a further double bed room if required.

All three flooring profit from direct entry to adjoining terraces which profit from spectacular views.

Outdoors is a small alfresco entertaining and eating space in addition to gardens which embrace a big number of coastal shrubs and flowers.

There’s additionally off avenue parking with room for as much as three automobiles.

Savills say the property may attraction as each a primary residence or a vacation let and say the views are ‘value their weight in gold’.

Sarah-Jane Bingham-Chick, an agent with Savills, stated the home is ‘iconic’ domestically. She added the within of the home has been ‘well-loved’ and ‘wants a little bit of updating’ nevertheless it nonetheless appeals to a ‘big selection of individuals’

Sarah-Jane Bingham-Chick, an agent with Savills, stated: ‘Though this has been the principle residence for the present house owners for over 20 years, they describe it as their vacation residence as a result of they at all times really feel like they’re on vacation.

‘It’s such an iconic home domestically and to have the ability to say you personal that will be wonderful.

‘You’ll be able to’t put a value on the views – they’re value they’re weight in gold – and we have already been taking curiosity.

‘Inside it has been well-loved and doubtless wants a little bit of updating besides it is one we would anticipate to attraction to a variety of individuals.’

Anybody serious about buying Bar Lodge ought to contact Savills immediately.