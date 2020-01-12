Stunning country home surrounded by a striking display of conifer trees goes on sale for £1.4m 

By Phoebe Eckersley For Mailonline

A shocking nation home that boasts lovely views throughout a backyard specifically commissioned by a Chelsea Flower Present medalist is available on the market for £1.4million.

Regency-style Woodhouse Fields in Lyme Regis has seven bedrooms and was constructed model new in 2003.

Its homeowners employed the flower present’s silver medalist to design an idyllic backyard on its 1.5 acre property.

A Regency-style property in Lyme Regis, Dorset, is available on the market for £1.4million. Its drawing room (pictured) comprises impartial toned delicate furnishings and marble espresso desk for a sublime 18th century-style end

Completely trimmed hedges type a hanging view within the idyllic backyard on the 1.5 acre property. The huge backyard was designed by a Chelsea Flower Present silver medalist in 2003

Greater than 100 conifer bushes have been quirkily clipped into totally different shapes and make a hanging function of the landscaped grounds.

Woodhouse is among the most secluded spots, hidden inside huge stretches of inexperienced fields and with an adjoining summer season home to miss the native space of excellent magnificence.

The peerlessly formed bushes are perfect for kids enjoying conceal and search because the adults drink within the environment from the patio.

Tile-effect laminate flooring with wood kitchen options add a lived-in high quality and nation model. A floating island is the right breakfast bar

Decadent: Vintage French model chairs line a grand darkish oak desk whereas additionally centering round an 18th century portrait on the wall. The house-owners have created their very own model of the enduring mid-century drinks trolley with bottles clustered on a close-by desk – displaying the house is good for entertaining visitors

A 4 poster mattress match for a king is seen within the property being offered with Savills. The occupants even have the choice of utilizing the dressing rooms and walk-in wardrobe for his or her morning routine

The property is situated on the hills above the Dorset coastal city of Lyme Regis and has views of the UNESCO World Heritage shoreline.

There’s four,583 square-foot of lodging unfold over three flooring together with seven bedrooms and 5 loos upstairs, plus dressing rooms and a walk-in wardrobe, in addition to a balcony overlooking the countryside.

The bottom ground has a farmhouse-style kitchen, a drawing room, a separate sitting room, eating room, play room and examine.

Its entrance corridor results in a eating room, cosy, examine, kitchen/ breakfast room and household room which implies there are many choices for peace and quiet.

Stairs rise to 5 en-suite bedrooms on the primary ground after which the second ground which presents the ultimate two bedrooms.

A vibrant pink couch sits reverse a brass mirror and armchair in the lounge. The property ‘feels actually cosy and welcoming – it is made for households and enjoyable’, in response to Tom Bedford, affiliate director residential for Savills

There’s four,583 sq ft of lodging unfold over three flooring together with six bedrooms and 5 loos upstairs. One bed room exhibits off its minimalism and lightweight and ethereal situations. It starkly contrasts to the flamboyant and wealthy textures seen all through the home

It tastefully incorporates all one of the best components of a Georgian residence – excessive ceilings, deep cornices and huge home windows

Darkish mahogany and rosewood furnishings are scattered by means of the naked fawn painted rooms.

Luxurious options inside embody a full twist staircase to a galleried touchdown of 18th century portraits.

Positioned in Uplyme, the extravagant home is 2 miles from the city centre of Lyme Regis. Savills affiliate director claims it’s the ‘most excellent place for youngsters to play conceal and search in ever’

The sale is being dealt with by property brokers Savills.

Tom Bedford, affiliate director residential for Savills, stated: ‘It should be essentially the most excellent place for youngsters to play conceal and search in ever.

‘The homeowners had the home constructed to their very own specification and one factor they actually needed was a pleasant backyard, so that they obtained a Silver Medallist from the Chelsea Flower Present to create a parterre and different areas.’

He believes the property would swimsuit a household who get pleasure from being within the indoors and immersing themselves in nature.

He added: ‘It is a big home however inside it feels actually cosy and welcoming – it is made for households and enjoyable.’

Anybody interested by buying Woodhouse Fields ought to contact Savills instantly right here.

Exterior is a small alfresco entertaining and eating space in addition to gardens which embody a big number of coastal shrubs and flowers

On the primary ground, French doorways open on to a terrace so dwelling homeowners can drink within the breathtaking views. All bedrooms on this ground have en suite amenities whereas there may be additionally a bathe room on the second ground