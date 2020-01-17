Stunning drone images by Rami Rizk show Lebanon’s beauty, from beaches and waterfalls to ski resorts

By Jennifer Newton for MailOnline

Revealed: 05:04 EST, 17 January 2020 | Up to date: 05:04 EST, 17 January 2020

The enchanting majesty of Lebanon has been captured in a rare set of drone images.

They’ve been taken by Lebanese photographer Rami Rizk. Final yr, MailOnline Journey introduced a portfolio of Lebanon drone photos he took throughout 2018.

The images you see beneath are a results of his most up-to-date aerial adventures above the often-volatile Center Japanese nation in 2019.

They present the fantastically numerous panorama of the nation together with the golden sandy seashores of Zouk Mosbeh, the picturesque ski resort of Mzaar Kfardebian, Baalbek’s mysterious historic ruins and the buzzing capital metropolis of Beirut, teeming with individuals throughout an anti-government protest final October.

Rami instructed MailOnline Journey: ‘The pictures I’ve taken stand for the Lebanon we imagine in and the Lebanon we’re combating for. They’ve impressed individuals to grow to be extra optimistic in the direction of the nation whatever the disaster that Lebanon has been going by.

‘I do imagine that the notion of Lebanon has reached a brand new degree as a result of individuals are turning into extra reactive to the photographs and are partaking with them and welcoming their pals to go to the talked about websites. I hope that this transformation will carry on getting in a optimistic route to assist individuals see the true colors of Lebanon.’ Scroll down to find Lebanon’s distinctive and numerous panorama…

A surprising aerial shot of the breathtaking Wadi Qannoubine valley within the northeast of Lebanon. This space is peppered with caves and chapels which might be reduce from rock and is widespread with hikers

An unbelievable shot of central Beirut throughout anti-government protests in Lebanon final October. Crowds gathered subsequent to the well-known Mohammed Al Amine Mosque, which is typically additionally known as the Blue Mosque, and the Maronite Cathedral of Saint George

Mysterious historic ruins within the metropolis of Baalbek, northeast of Beirut. The crumbling advanced of temples dates again to the Roman Empire and has been declared a Unesco World Heritage Web site

A sundown view of the coastal city of Jounieh, which is a metropolis north of Beirut. It has a number of seaside resorts and is understood for its bustling nightlife

The ski resort of Mzaar Kfardebian, pictured, is the most important within the Center East. The ski season right here often begins in early December and finishes in early April

Saida, pictured, often known as Sidon, is the third-largest metropolis in Lebanon after Beirut and Tripoli. The primary residents are stated to have settled right here as early as 4000BC

The wonderful Saydet El Hosn, often known as the Girl of the Fortress, overlooks the city of Ehden. It’s situated within the coronary heart of the northern mountains of Lebanon

The mountains of Tannourine, pictured, are situated north of Beirut within the Batroun District. The cedar forest surrounding the peaks has some 60,000 bushes

The golden sands of Zouk Mosbeh, north of Beirut, left. Pictured proper are sunseekers topping up their tans on a seashore in Tyre, a metropolis in southern Lebanon

Beirut Central District, pictured, is the monetary, business and administrative hub of Lebanon. The realm has undergone huge reconstruction since being severely broken within the Lebanese Civil Battle, which befell between 1975 and 1990

The city of Rashaya, often known as Rachaiya, pictured, is situated in south-west Lebanon. It’s thought-about by some to be one in all Lebanon’s most picturesque cities

Kamouh el Hermel, or the Hermel Pyramid, left, is an historic construction within the city of Hermel in north-eastern Lebanon. It’s believed thus far again to the primary or second century BC. Pictured proper is the Afqa waterfall, which is the supply for the River Adonis, a small 14-mile river

The rugged shoreline at Byblos, a metropolis in northern Lebanon. Town has been constantly inhabited since Neolithic occasions and is a Unesco World Heritage Web site

The gorgeous Faraya Falls within the Mount Lebanon vary within the north of the nation. The vary extends alongside Lebanon for 110 miles

Lake Qaraoun, pictured, is a reservoir situated simply south of Beirut. It was inbuilt 1959 and is the most important synthetic lake in Lebanon

The excessive rise buildings of Achrafiyeh, pictured left, one of many oldest districts of the capital, Beirut. Pictured proper are individuals gathering to have fun the Feast of the Cross on a hill overlooking town of Jezzine

The Lebanese flag is projected on to the Egg, an unfinished cinema construction in Beirut, throughout nationwide day celebrations in November

The mountainous Lebanese village of Akoura, often known as Aaqoura, is located within the Jbeil District of northern Lebanon. It is vitally widespread with hikers

The Jisr es-Sid bridge, which crosses the Beirut River within the village of Mansourieh. The village is known for its Roman ruins

The village of Deir al-Qamar, pictured, which is a well-liked weekend escape for these dwelling within the capital, Beirut. The realm was beforehand a stronghold for the Ottoman Emirs

Melting snow trails down a peak, left, and into a man-made lake within the mountainous area of Bcharre, often known as Bsharri. Rami took each of those photos in June

The coastal metropolis of Batroun, pictured, is in northern Lebanon and is claimed to be one of many oldest cities on the planet

The historic city of Qab Elias, often known as Qabb Ilyas, pictured, is in central Lebanon. It’s residence to a number of Roman ruins in addition to vineyards

A highway weaves its method alongside the shoreline in Hamat, a village in northern Lebanon, left. Pictured proper is the harbour in El Mina, an space of the coastal metropolis of Tripoli

This unbelievable image reveals Mount Hermon, which has a summit that straddles Lebanon’s border with Syria. The mountain is talked about in each the Previous and New Testaments of the Bible