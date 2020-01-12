Stunning images of Britain’s rivers and canals, from Wiltshire to the Highlands

They’re the veins that run by our cities and countryside – Britain’s rivers, canals and tributaries have saved the nation related by the centuries.

However apart from aiding transport, our waterways outline each our city and rural landscapes with their putting magnificence.

Many an artist and author has discovered inspiration whereas strolling alongside a canal footpath or enjoyable in a deckchair by a gently flowing river.

The Scottish novelist Kenneth Grahame famously primarily based the setting for one of many nation’s favorite youngsters’s novels, The Wind within the Willows, on the Thames riverside location of his childhood house in Berkshire.

And why not take your lead from Mole, Rat, Toad and Badger and go by yourself journey – be it cruising, rowing or canoeing by an excellent a part of Britain, stopping for a lazy pub lunch with a view, in fact.

The one query is the place to start out. Scroll down for our celebration of Britain’s most lovely waterways captured all through the seasons and see in the event that they spark some wanderlust.

In Aberdeen a disused forged iron bridge designed by Thomas Telford crosses the River Spey. The river runs for 107 miles by northeast Scotland and is essential for salmon fishing and whisky manufacturing

The Turf Fen Windmill stands on the Norfolk Broads. The Broads is a community of 125 miles of rivers and lakes within the English counties of Norfolk and Suffolk. One of the best ways to discover the world is by boat

The River Wye runs by Wye Valley, an space of excellent pure magnificence. Pictured right here is Horseshoe Bend in Letton, Herefordshire

The Avon Gorge on the River Avon is crossed by The Clifton Suspension Bridge linking Clifton in Bristol to Leigh Woods in North Somerset

This beautiful shot of River Brathay at daybreak was taken in Elterwater within the Lake District. For its whole six-kilometre (three.7-mile) size the river types a part of the boundary between the historic counties of Lancashire and Westmorland

The Thames Path is a Nationwide Path following the River Thames from its supply close to Kemble in Gloucestershire to the Thames Barrier at Charlton, south east London. It’s about 184 miles lengthy

Fog rises over the River Thurne and Thurne Mill within the Norfolk Broads. The river is simply seven miles lengthy and far of it’s navigable

The River Thames, the longest river in England, runs by London from Tower Bridge to Canary Wharf and the Docklands. The Thames is greater than 200 miles lengthy and in addition flows by locations akin to Windsor and Oxford

Narrowboats and walkers cross the aqueduct on the Llangollen Canal within the Welsh city of Chirk. The canal, which flows by each England and Wales, was in-built 1801. It’s 41 miles lengthy and takes at the very least three days to cruise a method

A golden dawn over the woodlands and inexperienced meadows of the picturesque Wye Valley with the River Wye in full meandering mode

A herd of cows cool off in River Windrush at Swinbrook, Oxfordshire. The Windrush begins within the Cotswold Hills in Gloucestershire and flows for about 35 miles by Bourton-on-the-Water, by the village of Windrush in Gloucestershire, into Oxfordshire and thru Burford, Witney, Ducklington and Standlake. It meets the Thames at Newbridge upstream of Northmoor Lock

The ruins of Brograve Windmill stand on the Norfolk Broads in Sea Palling. The mill, which is a water pump, was final utilized in 1930 and can’t be reached by foot. It’s now a Grade II-listed constructing however is in a dilapidated state

The 12th-century Warkworth Fort is fantastically mirrored within the River Coquet, which runs by Northumberland and into the North Sea on the east coast at Amble, following a winding course by villages and hamlets

Essex bridge, a Grade I listed packhorse bridge, crosses the River Trent at Nice Haywood in Staffordshire. The 185-mile-long river is the third longest within the UK and is commonly described because the boundary between the Midlands and the north of England

The autumn colors of Cairngorms Nationwide Park, in northeast Scotland, are mirrored within the River Spey, the second longest Scottish river

An aerial shot of the Birmingham and Fazeley Canal, which regardless of being simply 15 miles lengthy has a whopping 38 locks

Autumn is the most effective time to discover the panorama surrounding River Affric in Scotland, which is house to golden eagles, mountain hares and pink deer

The Leaderfoot Viaduct, also called the Drygrange Viaduct, is a railway bridge over the River Tweed close to Melrose within the Scottish Borders

The Birmingham Canals system is 100 miles lengthy in whole and contains the Gasoline Avenue Basin, pictured, which was accomplished in 1773 and runs by the guts of the town

The Millennium Bridge at Salford Quays crosses the Manchester Ship Canal, the 36-mile-long waterway that hyperlinks Manchester with the Irish Sea

The quaint buildings within the village of Bourton-on-the-Water within the Cotswolds are mirrored within the River Windrush, which meanders by a few of Britain’s most charming countryside for 40 miles earlier than becoming a member of the Thames

The River Avon, pictured close to the Palladian Pulteney Bridge in Bathtub, rises simply north of the village of Acton Turville in South Gloucestershire, earlier than flowing by Wiltshire

A person steers a narrowboat over the Pontcysyllte Aqueduct, which was constructed by Thomas Telford, the legendary 19th-century street, bridge and canal designer. The aqueduct is on the Llangollen department of the Shropshire Union Canal

A painter captures an autumnal scene on Regent’s Canal in north London with its vibrant narrowboats. The eight-mile-long canal supplies a hyperlink from the Paddington Arm of the Grand Union Canal to the Limehouse Basin and the River Thames in east London

The early morning mist provides an ethereal atmosphere to the River Crigyll at Rhosneigr on the western coast of the Isle of Anglesey, North Wales. The river originates as quite a lot of small streams and flows previous the north aspect of Rhosneigr to succeed in the ocean at Traeth Crigyll

The Staffordshire and Warwickshire Canal types a part of the Black Nation Ring, a canal system that provides hours of picturesque cruising. Pictured here’s a lock at Penkridge in Staffordshire

A peaceable view of the 46-mile-long Llangollen Canal, which crosses the border between England and Wales

Winter sundown over the 87-mile-long Kennet and Avon Canal, which hyperlinks the Bristol Avon with the Thames at Studying

The Trent and Mersey Canal was accomplished in 1777 and hyperlinks the River Trent at Derwent Mouth in Derbyshire to the River Mersey, offering an inland route between the foremost ports of Hull and Liverpool. The stretch pictured right here is in Stone, Staffordshire, the place the tow path passes alongside previous industrial buildings

The Grand Union canal weaves its approach alongside the northern and japanese fringes of Milton Keynes from Cosgrove within the north to Fenny Stratford within the south

The unbelievable Caen Hill Locks on the Kennet and Avon Canal at Devizes in Wiltshire. There are 29 in whole

The view of the magnificent River Tweed from Tweed Bridge in Peebles within the Scottish Borders. The Tweed flows east for 97 miles by the Scottish Borders and the very north of England and is a well-liked spot for salmon fishing. It enters the North Sea at Berwick-upon-Tweed

The 5,189-metre-long (17,000ft) Standedge canal tunnel on the Huddersfield Slender Canal within the Pennine Hills, north England, was in-built 1811 and is Britain’s longest canal tunnel. Having been closed to all visitors in 1943, the tunnel was re-opened in 2001

The Nice Ouse runs previous the well-known Cutter Inn riverside pub in Ely, Cambridgeshire. With a course of 143 miles (230km), largely flowing north and east, it’s the one of many longest rivers within the nation

The Lancaster Canal on the 2.5-mile-long Glasson Dock department trying east in direction of Conder Inexperienced Mill and the lock gates close to Glasson, Lancashire. The canal was initially deliberate to run from Westhoughton in Lancashire to Kendal in south Cumbria however the part across the crossing of the River Ribble was by no means accomplished

The 14th-century West Gate Towers in Canterbury stand subsequent to the River Stour, which constitutes a lot of the Suffolk-Essex county boundary

The Grand Union Canal begins in London and ends in Birmingham, stretching for 137 miles with 166 locks, akin to this one out there city of Leighton Buzzard in Bedfordshire. The canal has branches (or ‘arms’) to locations together with Leicester, Slough, Aylesbury, Wendover and Northampton

The Lancaster Canal with a backdrop of the gorgeous panorama at Farleton in Cumbria. The yr 2019 marks 200 years for the reason that completion of the principle artery of the canal, which presents 41 miles of lock-free cruising – the longest stretch within the nation

The ruins of Kinnoull Hill Tower in Perth overlook the River Tay, the longest in Scotland, spanning 117 miles (188km). It originates on the slopes of Ben Lui and drains a lot of the decrease area of the Highlands, flowing into the Firth of Tay, south of Dundee

A wonderful spring day on the River Severn at Worcester, England, with clouds reflecting within the water. Working for 220 miles, the Severn is Britain’s longest river

Slender Water Fort is a well-known 16th-century tower home and bawn close to Warrenpoint in Northern Eire. It sits beside the A2 street and on the County Down financial institution of the Clanrye River, which enters Carlingford Lough a mile to the south

The River Tay runs previous St. Matthew’s Church within the metropolis of Perth and is crossed by Smeaton’s Bridge. The bridge, in-built 1771, is a historic landmark and plans are underway to hold out restoration work on it

The River Dee is crossed by the 14th-century Outdated Dee Bridge in Chester, Cheshire. The 68-mile-long river rises in Snowdonia, and flows east out to the ocean in an estuary between Wales and the Wirral Peninsula

The 46-mile-long Staffordshire and Worcestershire Canal was accomplished in 1771 and was used to move coal from Cannock to an influence station at Stourport. By the 1950s the historic waterway had declined and confronted closure, however a neighborhood volunteer group campaigned to reserve it and in 1968 the canal was reclassified as a cruiseway. The next yr it was declared a Conservation Space

The Caledonian Canal reflecting Ben Nevis, the very best mountain within the British Isles at 1,345 metres (four,412ft) above sea degree

The River Quoile passes the Downpatrick Cathedral in County Down, Northern Eire. The river was created when Edward Southwell (1705–1755), landlord of Downpatrick, constructed a tidal barrier on the Quoile and started draining the land, creating 500 acres of strong floor from what was beforehand the western department of Strangford Lough

The 60-mile-long Caledonian Canal connects the Scottish east coast at Inverness with the west coast at Corpach close to Fort William in Scotland. It’s best loved on a cruiseboat

The River Severn trying otherworldly on a frosty winter’s day because it flows by Ironbridge in Shropshire

The Anderton Boat Elevate, in-built 1875, is a two-caisson raise close to the village of Anderton, Cheshire, that gives a 50ft vertical hyperlink between the River Weaver and the Trent and Mersey Canal. The raise is included within the Nationwide Heritage Record for England

A picturesque journey in a barge on Brecon canal close to Talybont-on Usk in Wales. A lot of the navigable 35-mile stretch runs by the Brecon Beacons Nationwide Park