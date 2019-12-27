Suarez Renews Wedding Vows, Messi Attends Star-Studded Gathering

Barcelona star Luis Suarez and spouse Sofia Balbi renewed their wedding ceremony vows in a glittering ceremony at a luxurious vacationer advanced in La Barra, close to Punta del Este, Uruguay on Thursday. The star-studded ceremony was attended by Luis Suarez’s Barcelona teammates Lionel Messi, Sergio Busquets and Jordi Alba. Six-time Ballon d’Or winner Messi attended the celebration to mark 10 years of Luis Suarez and Sofia Balbi’s marriage with spouse, Antonella Roccuzzo.

On November 25, Sofia Balbi took to Instagram and posted an lovely image with a caption that learn, “Counting the days to tell you YES # 10years @ luissuarez9.”

In response to a report within the native media, Brazilian star Neymar, who moved from Barcelona to Paris Saint-Germain in 2017, was additionally there.

Uruguay and Barcelona ahead Suarez and Balbi exchanged “rings inscribed with their respective names, made from white gold and diamonds”, in response to a press release.

The couple met when Suarez was 14 years previous and began courting quickly afterwards.

They married in a civil ceremony in Amsterdam in March 2009, however the non secular ceremony passed off on December 26, 2009, in Montevideo.

The previous Liverpool striker and his spouse have three kids.

Spanish giants Barcelona went into the winter break on the prime of the La Liga desk with 39 factors after a splendid present from Lionel Messi, Antoine Griezmann, Arturo Vidal and Luis Suarez.

The defending champions defeated Alaves Four-1 as Messi went into the break as La Liga’s prime scorer with 13 objectives forward of Actual Madrid’s Karim Benzema on 12.

“It’s an enormous advantage having Leo (Messi), he can score you a goal from anywhere at any time,” Barcelona coach Ernesto Valverde mentioned after the sport.

