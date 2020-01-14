Subaru apologise for F*CKS edition car spotted at Singapore show

By Sophie Tanno For Mailonline

Printed: 10:42 EST, 14 January 2020 | Up to date: 11:04 EST, 14 January 2020

A Japanese carmaker has apologized in a leaked letter after a show of their newest modified SUV appeared to intentionally give it a impolite title.

Subaru unveiled its new Forester GT mannequin final weekend – and had appeared to call it the F.U.*.Ok.S version – brief for Forester Final Personalized Package Particular version.

The corporate has now distanced itself from the title displayed at an Asian auto present in Singapore, saying in a leaked letter: ‘We need to just be sure you and all your prospects know that Subaru of America, Inc. (SOA) and Subaru Company (SBR) had nothing to do with this.’

The Subaru F.U.*.Ok.S version was unveiled on the Singapore Motorshow final weekend

The letter continued: ‘We apologize for any damaging suggestions this will have induced. SBR has had the title faraway from the automobile on the Singapore Auto Present.

‘We work very onerous to construct a powerful model picture for this firm and the naming of this automobile on no account displays the values and requirements we maintain true.’

Footage from the occasion present some strategic capitalisation make the impolite acronym onerous to overlook.

With blacked out lights, larger wheels and a strong audio system, it had appeared to many as if the moniker was used on goal throughout its unveiling on the Singapore Motorshow.

Subaru’s newly redesigned Forester GT SUV already made its world on the Taipei Worldwide Auto Present final month.

However the carmarker wished to provide the Singapore present an extra-special Forester GT, so appeared to slide a profanity into the title.

The automobile’s inside is roofed in suede and leather-based with low-profile tyres plus hanging blue physique paint highlighted by crimson traces down the aspect.

As a result of capital letters chosen it appeared the acronym spelled out a profanity

Many on social media discovered the automobile’s obvious title hilarious and the branding induced a stir within the auto commerce business.

One Twitter person wrote: ‘The brand new Subaru Forester F.U.*.Ok.S version is…one thing.’

One other joked: ‘You will get loads of F.U.*.Ok.S. within the new Subaru Forester!’

A member of the business speculated: ‘Is that this a gaff or advertising and marketing genius from Subaru.’