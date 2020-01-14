January 14, 2020 | 2:28am

Subaru claims that they had “nothing to do” a NSFW title of certainly one of their fashions that appeared at an Asian auto present.

The corporate apologized for a mannequin that glided by the title Forester Final Customised Package Particular or “F—ks” version, in accordance with a letter printed by The Drive,

A number of automotive blogs identified the initials spell out the Subaru “F—ks” version after pictures of the sedan at an auto present in Singapore have been posted on-line.

“We want to make sure that you and all of your customers know that Subaru of America, Inc. (SOA) and Subaru Corporation (SBR) had nothing to do with this,” the corporate wrote within the leaked letter, which was addressed to an unspecified “retailer.”

“We apologize for any negative feedback this may have caused. SBR has had the name removed from the car at the Singapore Auto Show. We work very hard to build a strong brand image for this company and the naming of this vehicle in no way reflects the values and standards we hold true,” they added.

The letter doesn’t say what title might be given to interchange the “f—ks” version.