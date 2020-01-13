Succession star Brian Cox says he was ‘touched up’ by Princess Margaret at 23

By Jessica Rach For Mailonline

Golden globe winner Brian Cox has revealed an uncommon run-in he claims happened with Princess Margaret fifty years in the past.

The Scottish actor, 73, who took dwelling the award for Greatest Efficiency By An Actor In A Tv Collection – Drama for his position in HBO collection Succession on the 77th annual ceremony in Los Angeles final week, recalled an incident with the Queen’s late sister when he was simply 23.

Happening in 1970, when Princess Margaret would have been 40, he claims the royal ‘ran her fingers down the within of his shirt’ till he excused himself – leaving him each greatly surprised and amused.

Speaking to the Guardian, he said: 'When I was a young actor I was touched up by Princess Margaret.'

Revealing that he was at the Royal Court and doing a play with Alan Bates on his 23rd birthday, he recalled how he was wearing a pink shirt given to him by film director Lindsay Anderson when he was introduced to Margaret.

He recalled: 'She put her hands on my shirt and said "this is a lovely shirt" and she started to run her hands down the inside of my shirt. And I went "uh oh" – what do you do when you're being touched up by a royal?'

Brian continued: 'She just kept saying "You were so wonderfully hooded on stage.. I just wanted to know more about you". She was an extraordinary creature. I excused myself and said "thank you ma'am" and it came to a natural end'.

The actor additionally branded Prince Andrew ‘an fool’ over his Jeffrey Epstein hyperlinks, and referred to as the notion of monarchy ‘ridiculous’.

Nevertheless the award-winning actor did admit he was ‘hooked’ on hit royal collection The Crown.

At the start of the month Brian Cox took dwelling the award for Greatest Efficiency By An Actor In A Tv Collection – Drama on the 77th annual ceremony in Los Angeles on Sunday.

Throughout his speech he expressed how stunned he was at successful after 60 years within the leisure enterprise.

As soon as onstage, Cox devoted the award to showrunner Jesse Armstrong, and he acknowledged the opposite nominees.

‘To begin with, I wish to apologize to my fellow nominees for successful this. I imply, I am sorry. And that is all I can say: I’m sorry,’ the actor, who portrays Logan Roy on the HBO collection, stated.

‘However I by no means anticipated this. And I’ve been on this enterprise, effectively, subsequent yr I might have been on this enterprise 60 years. I imply, I began after I was two, and I simply by no means thought this could occur to me, so I am a wee bit shocked.’

He additionally took the time to thank the forged and crew, including that it would not have occurred if he ‘hadn’t labored with probably the most extraordinary bunch of individuals ever.’

Stylish: Cox devoted the award to creator and showrunner Jesse Armstrong