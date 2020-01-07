Such “Brutal Politics” Never Seen Before: Sena Slams PM Over JNU Violence

Shiv Sena stated “divisive politics” was harmful for the nation. (File picture)

Mumbai:

In opposition to the backdrop of assault on JNU college students, the Shiv Sena on Tuesday hit out at Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Dwelling Minister Amit Shah, alleging that what they wished was occurring, and stated such”brutal politics” was by no means seen earlier than within the nation.

An editorial in Shiv Sena mouthpiece ‘Saamana’ additional alleged that the BJP wished to see “Hindu-Muslim riots” over the Citizenship Modification Act, however that didn’t occur. Because the BJP has been cornered over the problem of CAA, a number of issues are occurring out of “revenge”, it stated. Evaluating the assault on Jawaharlal Nehru College(JNU) college students to the 26/11 Mumbai terror strikes, the Shiv Sena stated “divisive politics” was harmful for the nation. It stated the Union Dwelling Ministry’s choice to file circumstances towards “unknown” attackers at JNU was laughable.

“Those who entered JNU with masks are not unknown,” it claimed. On Sunday, a mob of masked younger individuals stormed the Jawaharlal Nehru College (JNU) campus in south Delhi and focused college students in three hostels, unleashing mayhem with sticks, stones and iron rods, hitting inmates and breaking home windows, furnishings and private belongings.

Almost 34 individuals have been injured within the violence. “The fallout of JNU attack is being seen elsewhere in the country…what Modi and Shah want is happening. The country is in danger. Divisive politics is dangerous for the country,” the Uddhav Thackeray-led celebration stated.

Terrorists who attacked Mumbai on November 26, 2008 have been additionally masked and the identical was seen at JNU. Such parts must be uncovered, it stated. “Allowing blood stains in universities, colleges and beating up of students and indulging in politics over the burning situation…such brutal politics was never seen before,” the Marathi publication stated whereas terming the assault on JNU college students as a “blot” on the legislation and order scenario.

Lashing out at Amit Shah, the Sena stated he’s in Delhi and busy distributing official pamphlets door-to-door to advertise the Citizenship Modification Act. There’s “confusion and unrest” within the nation over the brand new citizenship legislation, it identified.

It stated the BJP has been cornered over the CAA difficulty. Because the prevailing scenario is “BJP versus the rest”, therefore “out of revenge”, a number of issues are occurring,the Marathi every day stated, including that “there is room for doubt if the JNU attack was part of the revenge.”

The BJP has condemned the violence and stated universities ought to steer clear of politics, it famous. “Who brought violence and politics in universities in the last five years? Who is implementing the policy of destroying those who don’t agree with your ideology by use of power?” it requested.

With out taking any title, the Sena stated those that name college students opposing the CAA as anti-nationals, are themselves anti-national.