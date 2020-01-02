Suda51 Teases That His and Swery’s Hotel Barcelona Will Launch in 2021

Throughout an IGN Japan dwell stream final October, No Extra Heroes‘ Suda51 and Lethal Premonition’s Swery revealed plans to collectively develop a horror recreation, entitled Resort Barcelona. Supposedly, Devolver Digital was in talks to publish the mysterious challenge. But, one small challenge seemingly curtailed the reveal. Devolver had by no means even acquired a Resort Barcelona pitch from both of the 2 creators. Whether or not or not the pair finally met with the writer stays to be seen. Nonetheless, that hasn’t stopped Suda51 from teasing Resort Barcelona’s supposed 2021 launch date on Twitter.

Within the following tweet, Suda51 employs an excessively standard meme to tease the horror title’s 2021 launch window. In fact, he did in order a reply to a tweet from Devolver Digital.

The writer issued a reply of its personal to Suda51’s publish, merely telling him to “Prove it.” This might imply any variety of issues, since there exists no proof to counsel that improvement on Resort Barcelona has even begun. As such, followers wanting to see Suda51 and Swery collaborate on a horror recreation ought to most likely maintain their expectations in verify for the foreseeable future.

Each builders are presently producing tasks which are certain to see the sunshine of day someday quickly, although. Suda51 is tough at work on No Extra Heroes III, which is able to launch for the Nintendo Swap in 2020. Swery’s Lethal Premonition 2 can be in improvement for the Swap. Nonetheless, speak of launch exclusivity suggests it could finally launch on different platforms, too.

[Source: Suda51 on Twitter via Bloody Disgusting]