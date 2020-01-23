Sudheer Varma likely to remake popular Korean film Midnight Runner in Telugu

Sudheer VarmaPR Handout

Whereas the follow of remaking motion pictures or adapting them is just not new to the Telugu movie business, the pattern has come again with motion pictures like Oh Child!, a Nandini Reddy directorial.

Oh Child! starring Samantha Akkineni is the remake of Korean drama titled Miss Granny. It has elevated the craze for Korean movies amongst the viewers.

So film-goers, gear up as director Sudheer Varma is bringing to you an motion drama primarily based on the Korean drama Midnight Runner. Sudheer is well-liked for movies like Swamy Ra Raa and Ranarangam.

Midnight Runner is an enormous hit in South Korea and has been directed by Jason Kim. It has gained quite a few accolades and awards. Sudheer is reportedly going to remake this movie in Telugu. This movie has Sudheer’s coronary heart. The director will current the movie to us after guaranteeing adjustments, as per the nativity.

Sudheer is in quest of the acceptable solid for the movie and doesn’t wish to compromise on the finances or manufacturing high quality of the movie.