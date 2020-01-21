SUE REID: Why ARE so many veterans gunning for the British Legion?

Byng Home is a good-looking seaside lodge close to the promenade and a brief stroll to the sands of Southport.

It has supplied free holidays to forces veterans and their households since a grand opening a decade in the past by Prince Andrew.

A whole bunch have loved good occasions on the lodge, which is funded by the Royal British Legion. However these could also be over.

For the way forward for Byng Home and three different resorts run by the ‘poppy’ charity — in Bridlington, East Yorkshire; Weston- super-Mare, Somerset; and Portrush in Northern Eire — are within the steadiness.

All face being closed subsequent month as a part of a ‘cost-cutting’ train. This week the resorts’ web sites say they’ve stopped taking future bookings.

In fact, the work of the Legion is known and admired all through the navy and civilian world. Not solely does it play a serious function within the nation’s commemoration of our warfare useless, however in serving to these veterans who’ve served our nation within the Armed Companies.

Because the Legion instructed the Mail: ‘Our aim is to help those who come to us for support to live fulfilled and independent lives, and we will ensure an individual is given all they need to reach this outcome.’

Left to proper: Conflict veterans Alec Willis, Steve Scudder and Graham Cosham. Steve, who was within the Territorial Military for 34 years and is now an NHS studying adviser, says: ‘Extra of the charities’ cash ought to filter right down to veterans’

Steve Scudder, pictured centre in his youthful years, has arrange a drop-in centre for veterans. It’s referred to as the Blue Van — after a preferred NAAFI van in Germany which supplied sizzling foods and drinks to troops — and offers authorized and monetary recommendation with the assist of navy charities together with Fight Stress

However after we visited Byng Home, the Legion’s flag nonetheless fluttered, however its home windows have been shuttered, and an uncollected Amazon parcel courting from December was propped by the doorway.

At the moment, there’s rising anger over the menace to those resorts by the Legion, which was set as much as assist World Conflict I veterans almost a century in the past.

A latest customer to Byng Home, Sheila Smith, wrote on Fb: ‘As a carer for my husband, the break free at Byng Home was fabulous for us each.

‘We shared a dream of returning, however sadly that’s not to be.’

Veteran Alan Crussell additionally visited. ‘If the poppy break hotels close. I will discontinue my membership of the British Legion,’ he warned. ‘I stayed at Byng House for a fortnight in 2018. I was at a low ebb. It saved my life.’

Roland Sutton, 64, within the Artillery and Royal Logistics’ Corps for 46 years, contacted the Legion’s head workplace to object. ‘They stated that they had finished a feasibility research and staying at Byng Home solely gave a “short-term fix”. Most individuals go on vacation every year, and isn’t short-term repair? It offers you a pick-up and helps you on.’

Veterans in Portrush have been waving banners and protesting at their lodge’s demise. In Bridlington, there’s equal dismay. ‘Our hotel was renovated by the Legion last year at a cost of tens of thousands,’ says Mike Rubery, a former RBL official in Bridlington. ‘It was a total waste of charity donations when closure was the intention.’

Mr Rubery spoke to 2 males from the Legion’s London headquarters — neither of whom, he claims, had navy backgrounds — after they arrived in November to interrupt the information concerning the closure of the lodge.

Graham Cosham, pictured lately and through his profession within the navy. He suffers from PTSD and makes use of the Blue Van centre. He served in Northern Eire, Berlin, Belize and labored in bomb disposal in Kuwait after the primary Gulf Conflict

Left to proper: Ex servicemen James Brooks, Andy Worth and Wayne Ingram on the Veterans Hub in Weymouth, Dorset. In 2017, Andy may not work due to PTSD after seeing a colleague killed in Afghanistan

‘They said there had been research showing that the hotels . . . are not cost-effective.’ Mr Rubery explains. ‘Yet the hotels help veterans who are lonely, have combat stress, are in hard times financially, even terminally ill . . . the list goes on.’ This riot by veterans is fuelled by one query: why should their valuable resorts, which value £6.5 million a yr to run, be shut down when the poppy charity and others prefer it sit on huge sums of unspent cash?

In 2018, the Legion recorded an earnings of £163.2 million and had reserves of £70 million, in keeping with its final annual report.

Annually, its nationwide poppy enchantment reaps some £50 million. Latest anniversaries of each world wars introduced an upsurge in donations because the commemorations pricked the nationwide conscience and the general public dug deep.

The RBL is the wealthiest of Britain’s ten largest navy charities. Between them, these ten have mixed belongings of £1.four billion, plus reserves of £277 million, prompting more and more offended accusations of ‘cash hoarding’.

In all, the 1,500 armed forces charities have a complete price of £three.1 billion — £1 billion greater than the annual value to the Navy of Defence of operating the Trident nuclear submarine programme.

But regardless of these huge sums, 6,000 navy veterans stay homeless, 10,000 have had severe brushes with the legislation or are in jail, and as many as 50,000 endure psychological well being issues attributable to experiences of battle or their struggles to deal with ‘civvy street’ when their navy careers end.

The way forward for Byng Home and three different resorts run by the ‘poppy’ charity are within the steadiness

Veterans in Portrush have been waving banners and protesting at their lodge’s demise

It was 5 years in the past — when operations in Helmand Province, Afghanistan, got here to an finish — that Britain final had common troops deployed on the bottom abroad in a fight mission.

Since then, the mixed belongings of the highest ten navy charities have elevated by greater than a 3rd, in keeping with Iain Overton, govt director of Motion On Armed Violence, which seeks to cease conflicts worldwide. ‘Yet a lot don’t use this cash,’ he says.

‘Now is the time to push the boat out, not for cost-cutting. It is important these charities spend and find out who needs the cash.’

He provides: ‘There are veterans with age-related sickness, post-traumatic stress dysfunction (PTSD), and the younger ones residence from wars on terror who need assistance proper now.

‘The general public are uncomfortable about scrutinising these charities.

‘They assume it means they’re criticising veterans. I’ve been referred to as a traitor for saying that we might be sleepwalking into a serious scandal concerning the navy charities hoarding cash.’ Former defence secretary Michael Fallon has additionally expressed concern. ‘There are too many military charities, if I can be brutal,’ he stated lately.

‘They were founded with the greatest intentions but all involve administration and fund-raise in the same area. They need to pull together . . . putting resources into helping veterans who might otherwise be left on the streets.’

A 3rd voice — from a senior navy charity co-ordinator who requested to stay nameless as a result of he feared retaliation for breaking ranks — instructed the Mail: ‘Some rich charities have grow to be slick advertising and marketing outfits.

‘They’re into merchandising and have web sites promoting the whole lot from ‘poppy’ canine collars, umbrellas and cushions, to rose-gold petal cufflinks at £749.99 a pair. They promote and promote merchandise aggressively and this eats away at income from donations.

‘All the time I hear from disillusioned ex-military and their families begging for help with housing and health problems. They bang on the door of the charities and don’t appear to get it.’

Given the mounting anger amongst veterans, the Mail determined to research why so a lot of our ex-military have, someway, slipped by the online when their charities are so properly resourced.

Andy Worth, 41, a former rifleman within the Devonshire and Dorset Regiment lives in Weymouth, Dorset. In 2017, Andy may not work due to PTSD after seeing a colleague killed in Afghanistan. He wanted assist paying his council tax payments.

‘At first I contacted Combat Stress [a mental health charity for veterans] to find they had a 10-month waiting list,’ he says.

Pictured: Royal British Legion Somerset Home, Weston-super-Mare. At the moment, there’s rising anger over the menace to those resorts by the Legion, which was set as much as assist World Conflict I veterans almost a century in the past

He then turned to the Royal British Legion, and ended up in a prolonged battle with them. He says he was requested to show his council tax case was real by the charity and, at his lowest level, even deliberate his personal suicide as a result of the method was taking so lengthy.

‘There was so much form-filling it was unbelievable,’ he says. ‘They told me to wait six months until I was summoned to court for non-payment of council tax before they would consider help. It was very stressful. It was only when it got to court that they helped me by making a contribution so the matter got settled. I went through a lot.’

So determined did Andy grow to be, and so involved concerning the absence of fast assist, that he arrange his personal assist service for veterans who’re struggling, calling it The Veterans Hub. ‘We should not exist,’ he says with feeling. ‘We should not be needed.’

Andy’s hub affords a relaxed social atmosphere the place veterans can have a sizzling drink, cake and a chat. It now has 150 common customers, aged between 20 and 96.

Six volunteer workers depend on donations and grants to cowl overheads of as much as £15,000 a yr. The hub additionally offers monetary recommendation on advantages and housing to ex-servicemen. One man who sought assistance is Lee Fudge, 52, an ammunition technician with the Royal Logistics Corps in Northern Eire, Bosnia and Kosovo the place he was injured in a blast earlier than being medically discharged in 2004.

One man who sought assistance is Lee Fudge, 52, an ammunition technician with the Royal Logistics Corps in Northern Eire

Lee labored as a gross sales rep till his navy accidents led to such extreme arthritis that he needed to depart the job in 2017. He instructed me he ‘navigated’ the advantages’ system to high up his military pension.

‘I contacted SSAFA, the Armed Forces Charity,’ he says ‘and they had only one representative in their office for one day a week. So that was no good.’ Extra lately, he turned to the RBL, making use of for an emergency grant to cowl the price of shifting right into a housing affiliation flat at quick discover after being on the ready checklist for seven years.

Although it was an software for ‘emergency help’, the RBL course of was ‘painfully slow’, he says.

‘Once you actually speak to someone at the Legion, your request for money is passed up the line. An outreach worker came to see me and went over my service record and the forms I needed to fill in. I got a call many days later asking me for more information and to photocopy extra paperwork and send it over.’

The difficulty was he was about to lose his new flat. ‘I needed to settle for it [the offer of the flat] inside 28 hours — and transfer in ten days.

‘In the long run I efficiently pleaded with the Legion. Everyone knows how wealthy it’s. You’ll be able to see they throw cash at Remembrance occasions.

‘However they don’t appear to supply a course of to assist veterans. It’s a minefield of paperwork. I could also be improper, however the cash males appear to have taken over the Legion which has misplaced its caring facet.’

His story is much like others we heard. Within the seaside resort of Eastbourne, East Sussex, Steve Scudder, 57, has arrange a drop-in centre for veterans. It’s referred to as the Blue Van — after a preferred NAAFI van in Germany which supplied sizzling foods and drinks to troops — and offers authorized and monetary recommendation with the assist of navy charities together with Fight Stress.

Pictured: Alderson Home, Bridlington, East Yorkshire. In 2018, the Legion recorded an earnings of £163.2 million and had reserves of £70 million, in keeping with its final annual report

Steve, who was within the Territorial Military for 34 years and is now an NHS studying adviser, says: ‘More of the charities’ cash ought to filter right down to veterans. Within the U.S. and Australia there’s one centralised level of entry which permits them to go to at least one organisation for assist. There are such a lot of completely different UK charities which aren’t co-ordinated. The shortage of cash at grassroots stage is costing dozens of lives yearly.’

Graham Cosham, 62, suffers from PTSD and makes use of the Blue Van centre. He served in Northern Eire, Berlin, Belize and labored in bomb disposal in Kuwait after the primary Gulf Conflict. He noticed colleagues blown up there, one simply 4 ft away from him. He, too, feels the large charities maintain on to cash. ‘Instead of stockpiling cash, ’ he says, ‘they should undertake a extra “can-do” perspective to veterans.’

In fact, the Authorities is taking motion. Final summer season, in considered one of his first acts as Prime Minister, Boris Johnson introduced an Workplace for Veterans’ Affairs to marshal life-long assist for the estimated 2.5 million ex-military personnel in Britain.

It is not going to save the resorts, nevertheless. The RBL argues that closure is the best choice and that the sources are higher directed elsewhere. ‘We are now consulting with staff about our proposals to close the charity’s 4 resorts . . . as assist is on the market [to veterans] by different suppliers or cheaper means,’ it instructed the Mail.

Lodge occupancy charges, that are good, didn’t affect the choice, in keeping with the Legion. ‘Now we have an obligation to spend funds on exercise that may have the best impression on the hardest challenges confronted by our veteran group.

‘Since 2016, the charity has seen a 20 per cent improve in individuals needing primary assist with housing, monetary points, psychological well being and mobility,’ a spokesman instructed the Mail.

‘The average expenditure per household through our immediate needs funding has risen 45 per cent to £1,330 in that time.’

It added that in 2018, the final yr figures can be found, it spent £56 million on welfare providers and helped 42,871 veterans.

However why are there so many complaints concerning the time veterans have to attend to get assist, after they typically want fast help?

The Legion stated: ‘We are reviewing how we work and aim to be a more agile and responsive organisation, prioritising our support to tackle the tough challenges faced by our community today.’

This might be scant consolation for the resorts’ supporters.

In Southport, Tim Petford, 78, who served within the artillery and is the city’s poppy enchantment co-ordinator, instructed us: ‘We’re livid.

‘Why has Byng Home to close when it prices a pittance to run in comparison with the cash the Legion raises? I feel I’ll lose plenty of poppy enchantment collectors subsequent November over this. My deputy is refusing to assist any extra.’

The unlucky timing of the Legion’s announcement concerning the resorts, a couple of days after the 2019 Poppy Attraction ended final November, left a nasty style.

1000’s of veteran volunteers had simply completed trawling the streets in all weathers promoting poppies to lift funds for the charity.

Maybe probably the most damning remark of all comes from Mike Rubery in Bridlington, who says: ‘We feel the Royal British Legion has treated us with disrespect.’