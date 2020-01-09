Suicide Squad director says he will “definitely” return to comic book movies

Suicide Squad director David Ayer says that he’ll “definitely” return to the world of comedian ebook motion pictures sooner or later.

He helmed the Will Smith motion movie, which launched again in 2016 to adverse evaluations however a powerful field workplace gross of almost $750 million.

A sequel is at the moment within the works from Guardians of the Galaxy‘s James Gunn, which options a number of new solid members and is rumoured to be lighter in tone.

Ayer informed Slash Movie that he was given the choice to return to the world of Suicide Squad however determined to work on different tasks as a substitute.

“I had a chance to do [the sequel], but I went another way. I love the world creation of it and I love the power of the IP and the fans. It’s dangerous. It’s like juggling chainsaws, but I am drawn to it and it’s definitely an arena I’ll play in again,” he mentioned.

Ayer additionally gave an replace on one other DC Comics movie he was concerned in, Gotham Metropolis Sirens. The movie would have starred Margot Robbie’s Harley Quinn on a staff of supervillains rumoured to incorporate Poison Ivy and Catwoman.

“I think it’s on pause,” Ayer mentioned of the venture, which has doubtless been held again to make manner for February’s Birds of Prey, a unique Harley Quinn movie with the same idea.

Birds of Prey will see Mary Elizabeth Winstead (Fargo) and Jurnee Smollett-Bell (True Blood) star reverse Robbie because the vigilantes Huntress and Black Canary.

Ayer can be engaged on a sequel to his Netflix movie Vivid, which starred Will Smith and Joel Edgerton as law enforcement officials in a world inhabited by fantasy creatures.

“Still in development. We’re working on it so hopefully we’ll be able to mount that up soon,” he mentioned.

Ayer’s subsequent launch is against the law thriller known as The Tax Collector starring Transformers actor Shia LeBeouf.