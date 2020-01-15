January 15, 2020 | 10:13am

Michelle Carter — the Massachusetts girl convicted of driving her boyfriend to suicide by textual content messages — might be sprung early from jail subsequent week, in response to new experiences.

Carter, 22, started serving her 15-month sentence in February following her conviction on involuntary manslaughter prices in 2017 within the loss of life of her then-boyfriend, Conrad Roy III, who was 18 on the time.

The Bristol County Sheriff’s Workplace confirmed to Boston.com Tuesday that Carter might be freed early, forward of her scheduled Could launch.

Inmates on the Bristol County Home of Corrections in Dartmouth can earn time for good habits — and Carter has been a mannequin inmate, Boston 25 Information reported a day earlier.

“There have been no problems and she has been attending programs, which is common at state facilities like the Bristol County House of Correction,” sheriff’s division spokesman Jonathan Darling informed the outlet.

Conrad Roy III Fb

Carter “is getting along with other inmates, is polite to our staff and volunteers, and we’ve had no discipline issues at all,” Darling added in an e mail to the station.

The choice got here hours after the Supreme Court docket stated Monday it could not take up an enchantment introduced by Carter’s attorneys which said that her First Modification rights had been violated as a result of she was discovered responsible based mostly on her personal phrases — or texts.

Again in 2014, Carter texted Roy earlier than he killed himself with carbon monoxide in his truck — even encouraging him to get again within the car when he had second ideas.

“You can’t think about it,” she texted Roy. “You just have to do it. You said you were gonna do it.”