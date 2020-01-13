Sujit Pandey, Alok Singh To Be First Commissioners Of Lucknow, Noida

Alok Singh would be the first police commissioners of Noida (File)

Lucknow:

Quickly after the Cupboard gave its approval for the commissionerate system of policing in two cities, the Uttar Pradesh authorities on Monday mentioned that senior Indian Police Service (IPS) officers Sujit Pandey and Alok Singh would be the first police commissioners of Lucknow and Noida respectively.

Mr Pandey was Extra Director Basic of Police in Prayagraj and Mr Singh was ADG Meerut.

An official spokesman mentioned Inspector Basic hooked up to DGP (Headquarter) Naveen Arora and IG Provincial Armed Constabulary (Headquarter) Lucknow Nilabja Chaudhary would be the two joint police commissioners of Lucknow.

DIG PAC (Headquarter) Lucknow, Akhilesh Kumar, and DIG Jail Administration Sriparna Ganguli might be further police commissioners of Noida, he mentioned.

Earlier on Monday, the Uttar Pradesh Cupboard accredited implementation of the commissionerate system of policing in Lucknow and Noida, giving extra powers to police within the two cities.

Different IPS officers shifted on Monday embody ADG Gorakhpur Jai Narain Singh, who has been moved to Kanpur in the identical capability, changing Prem Prakash, who has been despatched to Prayagraj.

IG (Regulation and Order) Pravin Kumar has been transferred to Meerut as IG, and DIG (Jail Administration) Lav Kumar has been despatched to Gorakhpur as DIG.

The federal government additionally gave posting to Javeed Ahmed, who has returned from central deputation, as IG Hearth Companies and G L Mina, awaiting posting as IG UP Human Rights Fee, the spokesman added.