Suki Waterhouse keeps her left hand hidden as rarely seen couple enjoy a night out in London

Rumours of a Christmas proposal remained unconfirmed as Robert Pattinson and Suki Waterhouse made their newest look in London on Sunday night.

The not often seen couple had been hand in hand as they strolled via vibrant Notting Hill after leaving native bar-restaurant, the place they had been accompanied by a small group of associates.

However after claims of a possible proposal from Twilight star Robert, Suki’s left hand remained hidden beneath the sleeve of her outsized ski jacket as they made their manner residence.

On a cold evening within the capital, style acutely aware Suki added to her look with a pair of thin denims, whereas knbee size black boots and an off-the-cuff baseball cap rounded issues off.

Regardless of being notoriously personal about their relationship. the couple are mentioned to be taking their relationship to the following degree by spending the festive season at mannequin Suki’s household residence in West London.

The Mail On Sunday report that Robert has lined up a visit to Iceland as a present for his 27-year-old girlfriend. However much more thrilling is the discuss amongst their associates that the actor might ask Suki’s father Norman and mom Elizabeth for his or her daughter’s hand in marriage.

‘Suki and Robert are a great influence on each other, which is why he is spending Christmas with the Waterhouses,’ a household pal revealed.

‘Suki encourages him to be more relaxed and Robert keeps her grounded when she’s feeling anxious. As they’re spending Christmas collectively, it’s the proper alternative for him to ask for Suki’s hand. Plenty of individuals, together with Norman, are hoping that he pops the query.’

The celebrities had been first linked in July 2018 after they had been noticed leaving a exhibiting of Mamma Mia! Right here We Go Once more on the fashionable Electrical Cinema in Notting Hill. They then headed to close by Soho Home for late-night drinks.

They’ve been identified to go on double dates with friends Taylor Swift and actor Joe Alwyn, and keep up a correspondence with one another by way of FaceTime when their schedules hold them aside.