Dubai:

Oman’s Sultan Qaboos bin Mentioned died on Friday night, state media mentioned early on Saturday, and a three-day interval of nationwide mourning was declared.

Western-backed Qaboos, 79, had dominated the Gulf Arab state since he took over in a cold coup in 1970 with the assistance of Oman’s former colonial energy Britain.

Qaboos had no kids and had not publicly appointed a successor. A 1996 statute says the ruling household will select a successor inside three days of the throne turning into vacant.

In the event that they fail to agree, a council of navy and safety officers, supreme court docket chiefs and heads of the 2 consultative assemblies will put in energy the particular person whose identify has been secretly written by the sultan in a sealed letter.

A 3-day interval of official mourning for the private and non-private sectors has been declared, state media mentioned.

