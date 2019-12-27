John Terry, pictured with spouse Toni, offered the Surrey property to Sultan Qaboos bin Mentioned

The Sultan of Oman has misplaced a battle so as to add 10 bedrooms to the £16million mansion he purchased from John Terry as a result of newts may be dwelling in a close-by lake.

Sultan Qaboos bin Mentioned, who’s price an estimated £530million, purchased the Oxshott, Surrey property 5 years in the past, leaving ex-England and Chelsea captain John Terry with a £10million revenue.

The home, inbuilt 2010, features a three-car storage, a separate three-bedroom ‘granny flat’, workers lodging, a swimming pool, Jacuzzi, steam-room and an leisure advanced.

However plans for a big L-shaped extension with 10 en suites – to accommodate the Sultan’s massive entourage and servants – had been scuppered resulting from a inhabitants of nice crested newts who might have taken up habitat on the monarch’s lake.

His consultants, Planning Design Partnership Restricted, stated that rising the property’s skill to accommodate massive teams of officers, enterprise individuals and their ‘servants’ would imply the home is used extra ‘sustainably’ and may gain advantage the ‘wider financial system’.

The Crown Property objected to the plans, and stated that the proposals would have an ‘over-domineering influence’ on residents of a close-by property.

Pictured: The constructing plans for Sultan of Oman’s £16million home in Oxshott, Surrey

The Sultan, 79, had lodged plans with Elmbridge District Council, however they had been rejected over considerations that the proposal might influence on a possible nice crested newt species presumably current in a close-by fishing lake on the property.

A choice report by case officer Aline Goult stated: ‘A pond is proven on the proposed website plan inside 100m of the proposed growth.

WHO IS SULTAN QABOOS BIN SAID? Oman’s Sultan Qaboos bin Mentioned salutes throughout a army parade at a stadium in Muscat on the event of the Sultanate’s 40th Nationwide Day on November 29, 2010 The Sultan has been a selected fan of Britain since his stint on the Sandhurst army academy, to which he donated a sports activities pavilion as an indication of his completely happy time there. He served with the now-defunct Cameronian regiment and spent six months studying about native British authorities in Suffolk County Council earlier than returning dwelling to Oman. Sultan Qaboos seized energy in a coup in opposition to his father, Mentioned Bin Taimur, in 1970 and has dominated ever since. The Sultan’s fortune derives from oil, although he has invested a lot of it build up Oman’s tourism business. He has spent cash on his personal 120-member symphony orchestra , eight grand palaces throughout Oman and a signature Diamond-encrusted Rolex from Asprey’s in London . Additionally in his personal assortment are 5 tremendous yachts, considered one of which has a helipad, an orchestral corridor and a swimming pool. Prince William had an viewers with Qaboos bin Mentioned al Mentioned at Bait Al Barakah Palace in the course of the Duke’s Center East tour in December 2019.

‘This will likely have the potential to be a habitat for Nice Crested Newts, that are a European protected species.

‘An Ecology Survey was not submitted in help of the applying, and so the influence on protected species couldn’t be ascertained.’

In addition they added that it might additionally end in lack of privateness to neighbouring properties in addition to negatively affecting ‘the present spacious character of the realm’.

Nevertheless, the Sultan appealed the choice and contested all three factors raised by the council.

Addressing the Newt downside, David Chivers from Planning Design Partnership Ltd stated in planning paperwork in December 2018 that the pond, created in 2011, didn’t include any Nice Crested Newts based mostly on an ecological survey submitted on the time.

He famous additional software to change the pond in 2015 additionally included a survey which stated that it had a ‘beneath common’ suitability for Nice Crested Newts.

Mr Chivers concluded: ‘Given the conclusions of the 2 Ecological Surveys carried out within the final seven years, I think about it unreasonable and pointless to require the applicant to fee an additional survey.’

Nevertheless, planning inspector Paul Hocking disagreed and determined to not permit the Sultan’s attraction.

In a choice report by the Planning Inspectorate, Mr Hocking stated: ‘The consequence of an extension of this scale, sited alongside the boundaries and partially infilling the present area round the primary home, would harmfully erode the spacious character of the realm.

‘I discover the attraction proposal would end in a scale of residential growth that’s considerably higher than these within the space.

‘The impact of the proposal upon potential protected species has additionally not been adequately established or, as obligatory, resolved.

‘For these causes and having regard to all different related issues raised, I conclude that the attraction needs to be dismissed.’

Royals: The Queen and the Duke of Edinburgh meet Sultan Qaboos bin Mentioned in Oman in November 2010