News

Sultan of Oman Qaboos bin Said Al Said dies aged 79 after half a century in power 

January 11, 2020
1 Min Read

The Sultan of Oman, Qaboos bin Mentioned al-Mentioned, handed away early on Saturday, Oman state TV and the state information company Twitter account mentioned. 

The Sultan of Oman, Qaboos bin Mentioned al-Mentioned, handed away early on Saturday, Oman state TV and the state information company Twitter account mentioned



Feedback zero

Share what you suppose

No feedback have thus far been submitted. Why not be the primary to ship us your ideas,
or debate this issue live on our message boards.

Add your remark


What’s This?

By posting your remark you conform to our home guidelines.

Here are the websites source page where you can get the source link
Loading...

About the author

View All Posts

pete

Add Comment

Click here to post a comment