Because the longest-serving Center East chief, Sultan Qaboos introduced prosperity to his nation: Donald Trump

Washington:

US President Donald Trump expressed his condolences Saturday over the dying of Sultan Qaboos of Oman, calling him a good friend to America who labored for peace within the Center East.

“As the longest-serving leader in the Middle East, Sultan Qaboos brought peace and prosperity to his country and was a friend to all,” Trump mentioned in an announcement as he joined different world leaders in remembering the ruler, whose dying was reported earlier Saturday.

“His unprecedented efforts to engage in dialogue and achieve peace in the region showed us the importance of listening to all viewpoints. Sultan Qaboos was a true partner and friend to the United States, working with nine different American presidents,” Trump mentioned.

(Aside from the headline, this story has not been edited by HEARALPUBLICIST workers and is revealed from a syndicated feed.)