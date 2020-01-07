Sum 41 announce intimate London gig ahead of Slam Dunk festival

Sum 41 have introduced an intimate one-off present in London to happen later this month.

The Canadian pop-punks will play The Dome in Tufnell Park, London, on January 20. The occasion has been introduced in affiliation with Slam Dunk pageant, which the band are set to headline in Might.

Learn extra: Sum 41’s Deryck Whibley on hard-hitting album ‘Order In Decline’, taking part in with Linkin Park and the ‘Avril is a clone’ conspiracy

Chatting with Kerrang! relating to their return to the pageant, Sum 41 frontman Deryck Whibley mentioned: “Oh yeah, we’re very enthusiastic about that one. The supply to play Slam Dunk has come up a number of occasions, however we weren’t in a position to make it work due to scheduling.

“But we’ve always wanted to play it. I’ve heard nothing but amazing things about the festival.”

Tickets can be found for Sum 41’s gig at The Dome now.

Sum 41 had been introduced because the second headliners for this 12 months’s Slam Dunk pageant again in October, main the second wave of acts introduced for the rock all-dayer.

The band will likely be joined by on the invoice by the likes of The Used, Billy Expertise, The Story So Far, Basement, Your Death, We Are In The Crowd, NOFX, Pennywise, Dream State, and Grayscale.

In an interview with NME final 12 months, Whibley spoke concerning the stress and honour of performing on the 2017 ‘Linkin Park & Friends’ live performance celebrating Chester Bennington’s life and legacy, in addition to an onstage efficiency of ‘Faint’ alongside Mike Shinoda at Studying & Leeds.

“Both times were phenomenal and it was an honour to be asked. It was also nerve-wracking because you want to do right by Chester, the band, and the Linkin Park fans – and lastly, you want to do well yourself,” the singer defined.

“It was scary. Both times I had no rehearsal so I was going out there and winging it.”