Summer Camp – “Women In Love”

Final 12 months, Summer time Camp shared two new tracks, “Love Of My Life” and “Danny And John,” as a preview of their upcoming full-length album, Romantic Comedy , the follow-up to 2015 's Unhealthy Love . The album is an accompaniment to a documentary of the identical title that one-half of the British duo directed, which screened at a couple of festivals final 12 months, and the album itself is appropriately popping out on Valentine's Day. In the present day, the band is sharing ” Girls In Love ”from it, a swooning character research impressed by some basic rom-com heroines. Right here’s how they body it:

“Women In Love” is about falling for a lady who’s packed stuffed with idiosyncrasies and complexity. Clearly the manic pixie dream woman trope of rom coms has been mentioned in nice element, however for us this track is much less about these extra fashionable heroines, and extra in regards to the basic rom com queens who fully befuddle and complicate the lives of the lads who’re interested in them. It's Katharine Hepburn in Bringing Up Child , Marilyn Monroe in Some Like It Sizzling , and Goldie Hawn in The Housesitter . It's about how their love pursuits really feel so fortunate to be adored by such unusual, difficult, and shocking ladies.

Hear under.

TRACKLIST:

01 “Goals Of Love”

02 “The Ugly Reality”

03 “Love Of My Life”

04 “When Danny Met John”

05 “Unimaginable Perfection”

06 “Barefoot In The Park”

07 “Disneyland Of The Coronary heart”

08 “Women In Love”

09 “You Full Me”

10 “Mr. Flawed “

11 “Good Man”

12 “The Muse”

13 “It Occurred One Evening”

14 “Declaration Of Love”

15 “Run”

Romantic Comedy is out 2 / 14 through Apricot Recordings. Pre-order it right here.