The Summit Tigers simply dealt with the Buena Vista Demons by a rating of 62-32 on Tuesday.

Each groups will keep at dwelling of their subsequent contest, with Summit internet hosting Eagle Valley and Buena Vista taking up Ellicott.

No crew or participant statistics have been reported for this contest.

Extra Colorado Excessive Faculty Basketball

Subscribe to the Denver Submit at the moment



This story was created with know-how offered by Information Skrive. Data correct as of publication and can replace as extra information is obtainable.