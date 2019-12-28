Suncor says oil refinery needs additional checks before restarting unit that spewed ash

Extra work is required earlier than Suncor Vitality can restart a unit at its oil refinery north of Denver, the corporate stated in a launch Friday.

That unit, a fluidized catalytic cracker, launched a clay-like “catalyst” Dec. 11, inflicting smoke to spew out of its stacks in Commerce Metropolis and ash to fall to the bottom.

The incident spurred an investigation by Colorado’s Air Air pollution Management Division, drew the neighborhood’s ire and brought on the vitality firm to apologize and supply free automotive washes for per week to these affected by the ash.

The corporate investigated the incident and located that an excessive amount of gasoline oil was added throughout the start-up of the unit, which helps produce gasoline.

The corporate then took steps to handle the investigation’s findings, it stated in a launch Friday.

“While we had planned to begin start-up of the fluidized catalytic cracker unit (FCC) this week. We’ve made the decision to do additional operability checks in the unit to ensure we have ideal start-up conditions,” the discharge stated. “When we have confirmed the new timeline, we’ll share more details.”

Suncor beforehand stated the catalyst launched was not hazardous and testing confirmed air high quality in close by neighborhoods to be “within acceptable levels.”

The corporate apologized for the incident once more within the Friday launch.