Sunday night shooting leaves one man dead in Aurora

Aurora police are investigating a murder after a person was shot to dying Sunday evening.

Police responded to the 15600 block of East Caspian Circle on a report of “shots fired and then somebody on the ground” at 10:42 p.m., stated police spokesman Officer Anthony Camacho.

Life saving measures had been carried out on the person however he died later on the hospital.

The Aurora Police Main Crimes/Murder Unit will examine the dying.

The Arapahoe County Coroner’s Workplace will decide the reason for dying and notify the sufferer’s subsequent of kin.

Police ask that anybody with info name Agent T. Fredrickson at 303-739-6185.

Tipsters can stay nameless and be eligible for a reward of as much as $2,000 by calling Metro Denver Crime Stoppers at 720-913-7867.

This story might be up to date when extra info is made out there.

#APDNews Aurora Police conduct Murder Investigation within the 15600 block of East Caspian Circlehttps://t.co/By8sXAUNsl pic.twitter.com/Wefxz8vJPY — Aurora Police Dept. 🚔👮🏼‍♀️👮🏾‍♂️ (@AuroraPD) January 20, 2020