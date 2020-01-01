Suniel Shetty finally opens up candidly about daughter Athiya, son Ahan’s love life

Prime 5 Bollywood controversies of 2019













The speculations about Athiya Shetty and cricketer KL Rahul seeing one another have been doing the spherical for some time now. Amid relationship rumours, Rahul had just lately posted an image with Athiya which additional added gas to the hearth. The submit bought the much-needed consideration when Hardik Pandya known as the couple ‘cuties’ which prompted Suniel Shetty to remark with love emoticons.

Suniel’s touch upon Athiya and Rahul’s image virtually confirmed their relationship and daddy has additionally given his approval. So when the actor was requested to spill some beans on his youngsters Athiya and Ahan’s love life, he spoke candidly with out battling an eyelid.

Suniel Shetty, spouse Mana, Ahan Shetty, Athiya ShettyInstagram

“We love the kids and the kids they are dating. Absolutely love them and I think more than profession, being happy in life is very important today because that is the space I think that is missing. We were all happy, we grew up happy,” Suniel Shetty advised The Occasions Of India including that he and his spouse Mana have accepted Athiya and Ahan’s relationships.

He additional added, “If you see your life and our life we were all happy go lucky. Today’s generation is too worried about mujhe like mil raha hai kya, mere kapde sahi hai kya, choti moble toh nahi hai, smart phone toh nahi hai, materialistic, duniya peer pressure ke vaje se ho chukka hai, kisiko maarna, kisiko kaat ke bag mein phainkna, step father ho kuch bhi ho, woh hamari soch mein aata bhi nahi tha. But times have changed. That is why I think parents befriending them and doing everything is very important. I love Ahan’s girlfriend and I love whom Athiya is seeing. I do not have a problem with that, Mana doesn’t have a problem with that and they are happy. The children we are blessed that they are from brilliant families and so humble and fit into the family like gloves.”

Athiya Shetty, KL Rahul, Ahan Shetty, Tanya ShroffInstagram

Whereas Athiya and Rahul are but to make any touch upon their relationship standing, Ahan and his girlfriend Tanya Shroff have made their relationship official in 2019.