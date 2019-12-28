Suniel Shetty Reacts To Daughter Athiya’s Picture With KL Rahul

Bollywood actor Suniel Shetty had a priceless response to daughter Athiya’s image with Crew India opener KL Rahul after the cricketer shared it on Instagram with a well-known dialogue from the film ‘Hera Pheri’. KL Rahul, who’s seen holding a phone within the image, captioned it as, “Hi there, devi prasad….?”. In the meantime, Athiya Shetty, who made her Bollywood debut with the movie ‘Hero’ in 2015, was all smiles within the image. Suniel Shetty, who was part of ‘Hera Pheri’ and its sequels together with Akshay Kumar and Paresh Rawal, commented with three laughing emojis and an ‘OK Hand’ emoji. Crew India all-rounder Hardik Pandya additionally replied on the publish, calling KL Rahul and Athiya Shetty “cuties”.

“Good one bro,” Shikhar Dhawan commented.

Mayank Agarwal, in the meantime, commented with one other dialogue from the film as he wrote, “Rakh! Telephone Rakh!! #Babubhaiya””

KL Rahul and Athiya Shetty had been rumoured to be courting on social media. Nonetheless, they’re but to substantiate about any such improvement.

KL Rahul, 27, who’s benefiting from the winter break earlier than the Twenty20 Worldwide (T20I) collection towards Sri Lanka subsequent 12 months, was in effective kind throughout the three-match One-Day Worldwide (ODI) collection towards the West Indies.

He notched up a century and a half-century within the collection with a excessive rating of 102 runs.

The best-handed batsman has additionally been included within the India squad for the ODI collection at residence towards Australia.

Rahul has represented India in 26 ODIs and 34 T20Is and can look to maintain his kind intact for the T20 World Cup subsequent 12 months.