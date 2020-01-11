Sunil Gavaskar Questions MS Dhoni’s Long Sabbatical From Cricket

Sunil Gavaskar on Saturday questioned MS Dhoni’s sabbatical from the sport because the World Cup semifinal loss in July, asking “does anybody keep himself away from playing for India for that long?” Dhoni’s future has been a topic of intense hypothesis since India’s World Cup semifinal loss to New Zealand on July 9. The 38-year-old has not performed since that heartbreaking defeat however is prone to make a comeback with the IPL. Requested if MS Dhoni could make India’s T20 World Cup squad, Gavaskar stated, “Health is one thing that I am unable to let you know something in any respect. The query that must be requested is of MSD himself. He has not made himself obtainable to play for India since 10th of July (ninth really).

“That’s the necessary query. Does anyone preserve himself away from enjoying for India for that lengthy? That’s the query and therein lies the reply,” stated the previous India captain after delivering the 26th Lal Bahadur Shastri Memorial lecture.

In a current interview, head coach Ravi Shastri stated Dhoni might quickly finish his ODI profession however could possibly be in competition for a T20 World Cup berth supplied he’s in good type.

Gavaskar additionally stated that Ranji Trophy will stay a “poor cousin” of the cash-rich IPL till the participant’s match price within the nation’s premier first-class event is considerably elevated.

A participant now will get roughly Rs 2.5 lakh per match within the Ranji Trophy, a far cry from the meagre wage the cricketers would withdraw not way back, however nonetheless the quantity isn’t any match to the tens of millions the IPL stars earn.

“IPL dominates Ranji Trophy. Except their match charges are elevated considerably, it will likely be thought-about an orphan and poor cousin of Indian cricket,” Gavaskar stated.

“I believe 26 % of the BCCI income goes to the the gamers, out of which 13 % goes to the worldwide gamers, 10 % goes to home cricket, 1.5 to junior, 1.5 to ladies’s cricket. That has not likely been elevated over the previous few years barring the Check cricketers.”

Gavaskar stated there’s an excessive amount of disparity between the earnings of a first-class cricketer and an IPL recruit.

“I’m hoping new president Sourav Ganguly will look into this. The disparity that you simply see between IPL gamers, who do not all the time play firstclass cricket, and people who play all of the home video games, about 80 days and someone who performs 14 days of IPL.

“There is big disparity. I am talking about the uncapped players. Hopefully that will be narrowed down as much as possible.”

On ICC’s proposal to trim Check cricket to 4 days from 5, he added: “What I think doesn’t matter. It is what the current players think that matters. They should be consulted before BCCI takes a call.”