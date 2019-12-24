Sunny Hindustani and Salman Ali gearing up to set Indian Idol 11 stage on fire

Sunny Hindustani and Salman Ali on Indian Idol 11PR Handout

Winners Sunny Hindustani and Salman Ali are all set to face off at SET’s hit actuality TV present Indian Idol 11 through the Christmas weekend. Everybody has been ready for this particular episode for the reason that present began.

This weekend on Sony Leisure Tv, Indian idol 11 can be bombarded with expertise as singing superstars of two seasons can be coming collectively and sharing the stage for this musical night time. Probably the most anticipated face-off would occur, when season 10 winner the sensational singer Salman Ali will carry out with Indian Idol Season 11 powerhouse of expertise Sunny Hindustani.

What’s extra shocking about this episode of Indian Idol 11 is that the opposite superstars of final seasons Nitin, Vibhor, Kunal, Ankush and Neelanjana can be returning on the stage to problem the prodigies of this season. It will be nice to see how these gifted abilities would make your entire set go gala over their efficiency.

Vishal Dadlani, who is likely one of the judges of Indian Idol 11, shared a photograph from the units on his Instagram web page and wrote, “EXACTLY one year after the Idol10 Finale, we had the biggest celebrity guests at the #IndianIdol11 shoot yesterday. Your love has made them all super successful, and super busy so it was really tough to get them all together! Can you name all of them?”

All these singers have turn out to be family names after they carried out on the stage of Indian Idol. Everyone seems to be conscious of their abilities. Most people, who replied to Vishal Dadlani’s Instagram put up, had been profitable in identify the celebrities featured within the image shared by the decide. Additionally they specific their pleasure to look at this particular episode.

Sunny Hindustani and Salman Ali on Indian Idol 11Instagram

Nevertheless, the contestants of each the seasons and the judges celebrated Christmas on the units of Indian idol 11. All of them had a gala time adorning the Christmas tree and singing Christmassy songs. They appeared in full pageant temper. All of the contestant’s duo gave a wonderful efficiency and made the ambiance extra melodious and musical. The viewers can watch this celebration at eight.00 pm on Saturday and Sunday on SET.