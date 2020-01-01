Sunny, mild weather to kick off 2020 in Denver with snow in the mountains

Denverites can begin the brand new yr off with sunny, delicate climate on Wednesday, in keeping with the Nationwide Climate Service in Boulder.

Meteorologists forecast partly sunny skies with a excessive of 53 levels, in keeping with the climate service.

Of us out having fun with the climate alongside the Entrance Vary would possibly expertise some afternoon wind gusts however can count on a dry, delicate week to kick off the start of 2020.

Within the northeast and north central Colorado mountains, the climate service stated winter journey within the excessive nation could possibly be hazardous with blowing snow heading south of the Interstate 70 hall by the afternoon. Snow may fall at 1 to 1.5 inches per hour accumulating to probably 7 to 12 inches of recent snowfall by tonight, meteorologists predicted.

Hazardous winter journey situations are prone to proceed throughout the northern Colorado mountains on Thursday, with snowy roads and blowing powder proving treacherous for commuters.