Super ACH Didn’t Retire From Pro Wrestling After All

Jordan Myles didn’t just like the t-shirt WWE made for him. It resembled blackface and the corporate pulled the shirt instantly. This nonetheless triggered a social media story.

Within the technique of this story in opposition to WWE, Myles stated that the corporate “doesn’t care about black people.” Then he requested for his launch in a really public means. Jordan Myles was launched and he left his “slave name” behind him. Now he’s ACH as soon as once more.

ACH confirmed up in MLW very briefly and signed a contract with them. Then he stop professional wrestling all collectively.

Apparently, that retirement didn’t final lengthy in any respect. Tremendous ACH is booked for the January 24th AAW Professional Wrestling present in Chicago, Illinois. He will likely be wrestling Fred Yehi.

Hopefully, he has been capable of finding happiness because the final time he made headlines following his “retirement” from professional wrestling.