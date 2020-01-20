Super Bowl: 49ers won’t be wearing throwback uniforms against Chiefs

Regardless of a push by Richard Sherman to put on throwback uniforms in Tremendous Bowl LIV, the 49ers will go along with their conventional look after they tackle the Chiefs in Miami on Feb. 2.

Because the designated visiting crew, the 49ers will put on their ordinary street garb consisting of white jerseys and gold pants, the crew stated Monday morning. NBC Sports activities Bay Space first reported the crew’s uniform plans.

Sherman informed The Athletic following the 49ers’ 37-20 rout of the Packers within the NFC Championship Sunday he and a few teammates have been pushing to persuade the NFL to permit them to put on their all-white 1994 throwback uniforms within the Tremendous Bowl. There have been no indications whether or not the 49ers’ request to put on the alternate uniforms was denied and even formally submitted.

San Francisco wore the all-white throwback uniforms in its Week 17 win in Seattle that clinched the NFC West title and the convention’s high seed.

49ers followers who could also be into omens, the crew has twice worn the white jersey/gold pant mixture throughout Tremendous Bowls — and San Francisco has received each. The 49ers beat the Bengals 20-16 in Tremendous Bowl XVI in Michigan whereas in white jerseys, and so they additionally wore white jerseys and gold pants whereas ripping the Broncos in New Orleans 20 years in the past, 55-10 in Tremendous Bowl XXIV.

As well as, the 49ers are hoping there’s nonetheless some magic left of their conventional white jerseys and gold pants because the final time they wore them — in New Orleans, when San Francisco got here away with an epic 48-46 win on Dec. eight.

Trying again at their previous Tremendous Sunday apparel, the 49ers have worn pink jerseys in 4 of their six Tremendous Bowl appearances, together with their solely loss on Tremendous Bowl Sunday, a 34-31 Ravens’ victory in New Orleans almost seven years in the past.

Because the “home team,” the Chiefs shall be sporting their conventional pink jerseys and white pants mixture. Kansas Metropolis, which shall be making its third Tremendous Bowl look, wore pink jerseys whereas beating the Vikings 50 years in the past in Tremendous Bowl IV, the crew’s solely Tremendous Bowl victory.