News

Super Dragon Ball Heroes: World Mission feature update coming 9th January

December 24, 2019
2 Min Read

Skip to content material

My Nintendo Information

Nintendo Information

Nintendo Change

My Nintendo News Admin

By My Nintendo Information Admin

Depart a Remark on Tremendous Dragon Ball Heroes: World Mission function replace coming ninth January

Bandai Namco has confirmed one more giant replace for his or her lengthy working online game Tremendous Dragon Ball Heroes: World Mission on the Nintendo Change platform. The replace, which launches on the ninth January, accommodates 17 new playing cards, 5 extra “Extra Missions,” three new battle modules, and extra equipment. Not dangerous. There’s additionally a trailer for the function replace. Test it out under.

Through

Depart a Reply

Please log in utilizing one in every of these strategies to put up your remark:

Gravatar

WordPress.com Logo


You’re commenting utilizing your WordPress.com account.
( Log Out / 
Change )

Google photo


You’re commenting utilizing your Google account.
( Log Out / 
Change )

Twitter picture


You’re commenting utilizing your Twitter account.
( Log Out / 
Change )

Facebook photo


You’re commenting utilizing your Fb account.
( Log Out / 
Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

Here are the websites source page where you can get the source link
Loading...

About the author

View All Posts

pete

Add Comment

Click here to post a comment