Super Dragon Ball Heroes: World Mission feature update coming 9th January

Skip to content material
My Nintendo Information
Nintendo Information
Nintendo Change
By My Nintendo Information Admin
Depart a Remark on Tremendous Dragon Ball Heroes: World Mission function replace coming ninth January
Bandai Namco has confirmed one more giant replace for his or her lengthy working online game Tremendous Dragon Ball Heroes: World Mission on the Nintendo Change platform. The replace, which launches on the ninth January, accommodates 17 new playing cards, 5 extra “Extra Missions,” three new battle modules, and extra equipment. Not dangerous. There’s additionally a trailer for the function replace. Test it out under.
Through
Here are the websites source page where you can get the source link
Loading...