Super Kirby Clash has been downloaded over 4,000,000 times worldwide

December 27, 2019
ssf1991

By ssf1991

Tremendous Kirby Conflict launched on September 4th on the Nintendo Swap eShop, the identical day that it was revealed in a Nintendo Direct, and it has been downloaded loads ever since. Nintendo has introduced that the free-to-play Kirby recreation has been downloaded over four,000,000 instances worldwide. Nintendo didn’t say something about how a lot income the sport has generated for them thus far.

Supply

