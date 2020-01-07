Super Mario Maker 2’s level upload limit has been increased to 100

You could recall that, final summer time, Nintendo determined to boost Tremendous Mario Maker 2‘s stage add restrict from 32 to 64. When this occurred, Nintendo stated that the restrict could be raised “one more time”, however they by no means stated when that may occur. Properly, 6 months have handed, and the extent add restrict has simply been elevated as of tonight, permitting gamers to add as much as 100 programs within the sport. In accordance with Nintendo, this was executed to have fun the 10,000,000 playable programs that now exist within the sport. You’ll be able to see Nintendo’s official announcement tweet down under.

Because of the creativity of Makers world wide, there are actually over 10 million playable programs in #SuperMarioMaker2! To have fun, now you can add as much as 100 programs to Course World! pic.twitter.com/v23ALxyVAS — Nintendo of America (@NintendoAmerica) January 7, 2020