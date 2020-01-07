Super Mario Maker 2’s level upload limit has been increased to 100

It’s possible you’ll recall that, final summer time, Nintendo determined to lift Tremendous Mario Maker 2‘s degree add restrict from 32 to 64. When this occurred, Nintendo mentioned that the restrict can be raised “one more time”, however they by no means mentioned when that may occur. Effectively, 6 months have handed, and the extent add restrict has simply been elevated as of tonight, permitting gamers to add as much as 100 programs within the recreation. You possibly can see a tweet containing video of Nintendo‘s official in-game message in regards to the degree restrict down beneath.

