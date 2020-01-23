News

Super Nintendo World coming to Universal Orlando’s new theme park Epic Universe

January 23, 2020
Affirmation has come this afternoon that these of you in Florida can even be getting a Tremendous Nintendo World attraction to go to and to indulge your self on the planet of Nintendo. The Tremendous Nintendo World attraction will probably be coming to the brand new theme park which is titled Epic Universe which resides at Common Orlando. You’ll have the ability to go to Tremendous Nintendo World someday throughout 2023.

JUST IN: Comcast execs have confirmed that Tremendous Nintendo World will probably be coming to Common Orlando’s new theme park, Epic Universe. pic.twitter.com/qs0rKuLuq4

— Ashley Carter (@AshleyLCarter1) January 23, 2020

Due to Mike S for the information tip!

