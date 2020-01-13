Super Nintendo World Japan news coming tomorrow

The official Japanese Common Studios account has tweeted right now that we will be listening to information about Tremendous Nintendo World at Common Studios Japan tomorrow. The information will likely be posted at midday Japanese time and will hopefully be fairly informative. Let’s hope somebody can translate the data.

【予告】

明日のお昼頃、SUPER NINTENDO WORLD™の最新情報を発表！

明日の投稿をお見逃しなく！#USJ #Nintendo #SUPERNINTENDOWORLD pic.twitter.com/goP5BWfdDp — ユニバーサル・スタジオ・ジャパン公式 (@USJ_Official) January 13, 2020