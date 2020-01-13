News

Super Nintendo World Japan news coming tomorrow

January 13, 2020
Nintendo

The official Japanese Common Studios account has tweeted right now that we will be listening to information about Tremendous Nintendo World at Common Studios Japan tomorrow. The information will likely be posted at midday Japanese time and will hopefully be fairly informative. Let’s hope somebody can translate the data.

【予告】

明日のお昼頃、SUPER NINTENDO WORLD™の最新情報を発表！

明日の投稿をお見逃しなく！#USJ #Nintendo #SUPERNINTENDOWORLD pic.twitter.com/goP5BWfdDp

— ユニバーサル・スタジオ・ジャパン公式 (@USJ_Official) January 13, 2020


One remark

  1. When is the US one coming?

