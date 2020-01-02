Super rich parents to upgrade their nannies to bodyguards

By Jessica Rach For Mailonline

Printed: 15:28 EST, 2 January 2020 | Up to date: 15:34 EST, 2 January 2020

Wealthy mother and father eager to keep off kidnap and ransom makes an attempt are hiring educated bodyguards to do the varsity run, new studies have discovered.

Regardless of nearly all of millionaires in London’s wealthiest boroughs, which embrace Westminter and Kensington and Chelsea, already having prime notch childminders, many at the moment are hiring ex-military bodyguards who’re educated in first support.

Principal and founding father of £20,000-a-year Knightsbridge College Magoo Giles, a former Coldstream Guard who served because the Queen’s Equerry for 2 years, revealed how it’s now a standard sight to see bodyguards dropping youngsters off at college and ready exterior the gates till they end.

Wealthy mother and father eager to keep off kidnap and ransom makes an attempt are hiring educated bodyguards to do the varsity run, new studies have discovered (inventory picture used)

Magoo instructed The Occasions: ‘The entire bodyguards that we recruit are ex-military. Nonetheless, relating to shut safety for youngsters, shoppers are likely to demand extra high-level employees, somebody who’s educated in emergency first support and presumably from particular forces just like the SAS.

‘They are usually international nationals and principally from Russia.

‘Individuals wanting this type of safety come from locations the place the felony mannequin consists of kidnapping and ransom, and within the 1990s in Russia this was the way in which they operated’.

Pictured: Thomas’s Battersea in South-West London, the varsity attended by Prince Geroge and Princess Charlotte

Thus far, bodyguards have been extra generally noticed accompanying royals like Prince George and Princess Charlotte to highschool.

They’re additionally pictured accompanying celeb youngsters together with Angelina Jolie’s troup and the Beckham clan out in public.

However in accordance with the most recent studies it could now develop into extra widespread to see them shadowing the extra low key elite of society.